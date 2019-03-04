2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

William Mancebo/Getty Images

Just Missed: Kentucky Wildcats

Two weeks after stomping Tennessee in Rupp Arena, Kentucky landed on the opposite end of that blowout in Knoxville, losing by 19 to the Volunteers. Jordan Bone and Grant Williams were phenomenal for Tennessee, but Kentucky repeatedly shot itself in the foot with 17 turnovers and the inability to make shots from anywhere on the floor.

But even with that poor performance fresh in our minds, there's no question this is still one of the best resumes in the country. Kentucky has eight wins against teams in the NET top 25, and it would almost certainly jump back onto the top line if it beats Ole Miss and Florida this week before winning the SEC tournament.

The Wildcats are currently projected for the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament, which would likely set up a path to the SEC championship of South Carolina, Tennessee and LSU. Beating the Gamecocks wouldn't do anything for their resume, but adding victories over the Volunteers and the Tigers ought to be more than enough to earn a No. 1 seed.

No. 4: North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 3: Duke Blue Devils

No. 2: Virginia Cavaliers

We might as well address these three ACC teams together, since that's going to be the narrative for the next two weeks.

The last (and only) time that there were three No. 1 seeds from the same conference was when the Big East did it in 2009. But depending on how things shake out in the ACC, Big Ten and SEC conference tournaments, we could be headed for three ACC teams on the top line this year.

Each of these three teams has at least eight Quadrant 1 wins, and the only non-Q1 loss of the bunch was Duke's home game against Syracuse (sans Tre Jones and Cam Reddish). All three have been outstanding on the road this season, boasting a collective 26-3 record. Duke and North Carolina played the toughest nonconference schedules among the teams being considered for a No. 1 seed, and Virginia scored nonconference wins over Wisconsin, Maryland and VCU.

They should go 5-1 the rest of the way. Virginia has should-win games against Syracuse and Louisville. Duke and North Carolina have better-win games against Wake Forest and Boston College, respectively, before the head-to-head rematch on Saturday.

If Virginia enters the ACC tournament with a 28-2 record—with both losses coming against Duke—it will just about be a lock for a No. 1 seed. The winner of next week's Tobacco Road showdown should be comfortably on the top line, too. And if the loser of that game turns around and wins the ACC tournament, it might have an even better argument than the other two teams.

Now, if Tennessee or Kentucky wins the SEC tournament or if Michigan or Michigan State wins the Big Ten tournament, the selection committee may well decide to reward one or both of those teams with a No. 1 seed instead of the teams that bow out of the ACC tournament. However, it's at least possible that all three of these teams remain on the top line on Selection Sunday.

And if you thought people were mad when two SEC teams made the College Football Playoff two years ago, just wait for the backlash to three ACC teams as No. 1 seeds.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga closed out its incredible regular season with a couple more never-in-doubt road wins over Pacific and Saint Mary's.

The Bulldogs will enter the WCC tournament on a streak of 20 consecutive wins by a double-digit margin. Provided they can win two more games and lock up that auto bid with a 31-2 record, there's no scenario in which they receive anything other than the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Despite only boasting four Quadrant 1 wins, Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NET with a neutral-site win over Duke. Its only two losses were a nail-biter against Tennessee on a neutral court and a weird December road game against North Carolina in which the Tar Heels committed 23 turnovers but made 13 threes and scored 27 second-chance points.

And remember, the Zags didn't have Geno Crandall or Killian Tillie for a good chunk of nonconference play. Crandall has been a huge asset as a backcourt reserve over the past two months, and Tillie might be able to return from injury for the NCAA tournament.

This team has been great, and it might get even better. Debate the three ACC No. 1 seeds scenario all you want, but Gonzaga is arguably the best team in the country.