Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA Title Rings, Memorabilia Auctioned for $2.8M

Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's auction for some of his personal memorabilia closed Sunday, per Goldin Auctions.

His title rings and memorabilia auctioned for almost $3 million.

Abdul-Jabbar explained why he was holding the auction in a Goldin Auctions blog post from September 2018:

"Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to 'give kids a shot that can't be blocked.' We do this by sending children from economically challenged schools to five days in the Angeles National Forest to experience the wonders of nature and learn the basics about science, technology, and engineering.

"Camp Skyhook is an immersive hands-on experience that takes kids out of school for five days and four nights. They go from auditory learning to utilizing all of their senses in the great outdoors. Our hope is not just to get them out of the city to commune with the outdoors, but to stimulate an interest in the sciences that might lead them to fulfilling careers."

Abdul-Jabbar is one of the world's most decorated and accomplished athletes. In addition to his six NBA MVP awards, the former Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks big man is a 19-time All-Star, a 10-time All-NBA First Team member and the NBA's all-time leader in points scored.

He averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for his career.

Abdul-Jabbar (then as Lew Alcindor) also dominated in the high school ranks. He led Power Memorial to three straight New York City Catholic titles and then enrolled at UCLA, where he won three national championships. He was named the national college player of the year and the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player during his three years with the varsity team.

Abdul-Jabbar's off-court accomplishments may be more notable, however. He earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama and has fought for social justice since his playing days as an amateur, notably boycotting the 1968 Olympics to protest racial inequality. He is also an accomplished writer and author.

Below you can find a list of the auction items that sold, per Goldin Auctions:

Abdul-Jabbar Auction Items

1987 NBA championship Ring: $398,937.50

1985 NBA championship Ring: $343,700.00

1989 Game-Used, Signed and Inscribed Spalding Basketball for Last NBA Career Points: $270,050.00

1980 NBA championship Ring: $245,500.00

1988 NBA championship Ring: $245,500.00

1971-72 NBA MVP Trophy: $123,977.50

1975-76 NBA MVP Trophy: $122,750.00

1973-74 NBA MVP Trophy: $122,750.00

Game-Used and Signed Milwaukee Bucks jersey: $62,602.50

Game-Used, Signed and Inscribed Spalding Basketball for Last Playoff Game and Detroit Pistons' First NBA Championship (1989): $55,237.50

1971 NBA All-Star Game Ring: $51,555.00

1979 Game-Used and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1983 Game-Used, Photo Matched and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1975 Game-Used and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1988 Game-Used and Photo-Matched All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1984 Game-Used, Photo Matched and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1989 Game-Used, Photo Matched and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1974 Game-Used All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1985 Game-Used and Signed All-Star Game Jersey: $47,872.50

1988 Game-Used and Signed Lakers Home Jersey: $36,825.00

1983 NBA All-Star Game Ring: $31,915.00

1965 Power Memorial Academy Class Ring: $31,915.00

1989 NBA All-Star Game Ring (Final All-Star Game): $31,915.00

1985 NBA All-Star Game Ring: $19,640.00

1988 NBA All-Star Game Ring: $18,412.50

1984 NBA All-Star Game Ring: $18,412.50

Personalized Purple and Gold Bass Fender Guitar Gifted to Abdul-Jabbar: $14,730.00

Game-Worn Goggles: $12,275.00

1985 Signed Los Angeles Laker Uniform Player Contract, Also Signed By Jerry Buss: $9,206.25

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bill Clinton Letters to Abdul-Jabbar (Bill Clinton signed): $8,592.50

1984-85 Signed Lakers 25th Anniversary Collared Shooting Shirt: $7,978.75

1994 The American Sportscasters Association Legend Award: $7,978.75

1960s Gruen's Precision Watch: $6,751.25

1984 Original Fletch Draft Signed by Abdul-Jabbar: $6,751.25

Signed Skyhook 22x42 Canvas Artwork Print by Stephen Holland: $6,751.25

Bill Mack Bronze Sculpture of Abdul-Jabbar in Lakers Uniform: $6,751.25

Signed "Game of Death" Poster: $6,137.50

1989 Bill Bertka's Original Playbook for Abdul-Jabbar: $5,830.63

Customized Ping Golf Set Given by Phoenix Suns: $5,523.75

1964 LaSalle Academy Alumni Basketball Festival MVP: $5,216.88

Worn Western Conference Finals Jacket: $5,216.88

Signed Karate Illustrated cover with Bruce Lee: $5,216.88

1987 Signed Uniform Player Contract, Also Signed By Jerry West: $5,216.88

1964 NY Catholic High School All League Team Watch: $4,603.13

Abraham Lincoln "Portrait of an Achiever" Artwork on 37x16 Framed Canvas: $4,603.13

1997 Signed All-Star Game Weekend Glass Award With Base Given to NBA's Top 50 Players: $4,603.13

Abdul-Jabbar Owned NBA's 50 Greatest Players Trading Cards With Engraved Signatures in 34x22 Framed Display: $4,603.13

Lakers Sculpture By Koray Commemorating 5 NBA Championships: $4,296.25

Jerry West, Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant Multi-Signed "They Who Endure, Conquer" Poster in 30x25 Shadowbox Display: $4,296.25

1999 Victor Awards NBA Player of the Century Trophy: $4,296.25

Signed 1965 DeMatha vs. Power Memorial Souvenir Program: $3,989.38

1982-83 All-NBA Second Team Award: $3,989.38

1984 City of Los Angeles NBA All-Time Leading Scorer Resolution in 20x30 Framed Display: $3,989.38

1969-70 100% Wrong Club's Rookie of the Year Trophy: $3,682.50

Signed & Inscribed "Airplane!" Photo In 25x20 Framed Display: $3,682.50

Personally Owned Customized Bucks Jeff Hamilton Leather Jacket: $3,682.50

1984-85 All-NBA Team Lakers Second Team Award: $3,375.63

1985 10th Anniversary Lakers World Champions Glass Award: $3,375.63

Wheel of Fortune Tiffany & Co. Glass Award Presented To Abdul-Jabbar: $3,375.63

Game-Worn Lakers Warm Up Jacket: $3,068.75

"The Simpsons" Cast Signed Script, Note From Producer Bonnie Pietila & Original Animation Cel From NABF-10 Episode In 22x30 Frame: $2,823.25

1982 Game-Used All-Star Western Conference Shorts: $2,823.25

2011 Barack Obama Typed Letter To Abdul-Jabbar With Photo In 13x21 Framed Display: $2,823.25

Practice-Used Milwaukee Bucks Training Jersey: $2,700.50

1981 Abdul-Jabbar NBA 35th Anniversary Greatest Team In History Presentation Watch: $2,700.50

1964-65 Power Memorial Graduation Program & Ticket With Abdul-Jabbar Photo In 36x21 Framed Display: $2,577.75

1983-84 NBA All-Defensive Team Second Team Los Angeles Lakers Certificate: $2,577.75

Waterford Crystal Mini Basketball Presented To Abdul-Jabbar "Happy 50th" From Pat Riley: $2,455.00

1986 Game-Used 36th Annual NBA All-Star Game Bag: $2,455.00

2007 Premiere Basketball Fantasy Camp Multi Signed "Friend of Bill Russell" Photo In 24x30 Framed Display With Glass Weight: $2,086.75

1965 C.H.S.A.A. Varsity 1st Place Trophy: $2,086.75

1965 Holcombe Rucker Memorial Plaque For Outstanding Player: $2,086.75

Abdul-Jabbar & Neil Leifer Dual Signed Original 1965 Leifer Print Inscribed to Abdul-Jabbar in 24x24 Framed Display (Abdul-Jabbar LOA): $2,086.75

1964 Herb Hess Trophy For Best Catholic Athlete of 1964: $2,086.75

Game-Issued Los Angeles Lakers Warm-up Pants: $1,964.00

1963 All-CHSAA Tournament Team Trophy: $1,964.00

1964 The Renaissance Team Basketball Hall of Fame Certificate of Election: $1,841.25

1964 Mount St. Michael 10th Annual Block “M” Dinner Plaque: $1,718.50

1979 All Star Plaque Presented to Abdul-Jabbar in Recognition Of Being Selected For The NBA All-Star Team: $1,718.50

2005 NBA All Star Game Watch Given To Abdul-Jabbar With Signed Presentation Box: $1,595.75

1988 Game-Worn Warm-Up Pants: $1,595.75

1995 Abdul-Jabbar Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Enshrinement VHS Video In Leather Book Display: $1,595.75

Abdul-Jabbar Owned Tan Saddle: $1,595.75

Abdul-Jabbar, AC Green & Bill Sharman Multi Signed & Inscribed Forum Stadium Seat: $1,473.00

1988 National Rainbow Coalition Award Presented To Abdul-Jabbar: $1,473.00

2011 Manhattan Borough President Proclamation of Abdul-Jabbar/Harlem Rens Day: $1,473.00

Churchman's Cigarettes Boxing Trading Cards In 30x24 Framed Display: $1,473.00

2010 Abdul-Jabbar Signed Key To The City Of Worcester, MA Presented By Mayor Joseph C. O'Brien: $1,350.25

1971 Sport Magazine Man Of The Year Award: $1,350.25

1986 National Athletic Health Institute Tribute to Athletes Tiffany & Co Presentation Clock: $1,350.25

Abdul-Jabbar Engraved Silver Tea Set - 4 Pieces: $1,227.50

1988 City Of Los Angeles Proclamation of Los Angeles Lakers Day: $1,227.50

1988 State of New Jersey Proclamation of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In New Jersey: $1,166.13

Game-Issued Lakers Warm-Up Pants: $1,166.13

1989 County of Los Angeles Resolution of Congratulations: $1,166.13

1985 Lakers Sportsman of the Year Wooden Briefcase Award: $1,166.13

Signed Photos in 30x22 Framed Display: $1,166.13