RJ Barrett Hammers on Miami, Tennessee Avenges Kentucky Loss, Top Highlights

RJ Barrett Hammers on Miami, Tennessee Avenges Kentucky Loss, Top HighlightsMarch 3, 2019
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers avenged one of their three losses Saturday in the marquee game of the college basketball slate.
Tennessee, who lost to No. 4 Kentucky by 17 points at Rupp Arena on February 16, knocked off the Wildcats by 19 points Saturday afternoon.
The Vols' quest to regain the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 is going to be difficult since four top-five teams came out on top during the loaded day of college basketball.
Third-ranked Duke continued to thrive without the injured Zion Williamson, as R.J. Barrett once again stole the spotlight with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Miami.
Saturday's AP Top 25 Scores
Saint Mary's 55, No. 1 Gonzaga 69
No. 2 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49
No. 3 Duke 87, Miami 57
No. 7 Tennessee 71, No. 4 Kentucky 52
Clemson 79, No. 5 North Carolina 81
Indiana 63, No. 6 Michigan State 62
No. 8 Houston 64, UCF 69
TCU 66, No. 11 Texas Tech 81
Utah State 81, No. 12 Nevada 76
Alabama 69, No. 13 LSU 74
No. 14 Purdue 86, Ohio State 51
Oklahoma State 67, No. 15 Kansas 72
No. 16 Kansas State 66, Baylor 60
No. 18 Florida State 76, NC State 73
No. 19 Wisconsin 61, Penn State 57
No. 22 Iowa 72, Rutgers 86
No. 23 Cincinnati 71, Memphis 69
Samford 64, No. 24 Wofford 85
Barrett Throws Down Against Miami
Schofield Rises for Slam
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
THE ADMIRAL IS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF! 😱💪 @Vol_Hoops https://t.co/s8w6zlep8q
Bowden Finishes UT Alley-Oop
Indiana Upsets Michigan State
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Bedlam in Bloomington! @IndianaMBB has Sparty's number this year as the Hoosiers SWEEP No. 6 Michigan State: https://t.co/V5gLzKA1PX
New Mexico State's 1-Hand Slam
O'Connell Rises for Dunk
Baker Delivers Rutgers Dagger
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Geo Baker dagger! 🗡 @RutgersMBB goes up 19 in the second half, and the Scarlet Knights silence Iowa at home: https://t.co/xFDR9uaNpU
McClung's Acrobatic Layup
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
He's like an ACROBAT. Mac McClung with the fancy layup for @GeorgetownHoops. https://t.co/w3mdtAtrw9
Pritzl's Big Day Off Bench for Badgers
Wisconsin On BTN @WisconsinOnBTN
This man was 🔥 all afternoon. @BadgerMBB holds on, and Brevin Pritzl was the X-Factor: https://t.co/zEmPGrrvZ5
Gafford Rises for a Block
Vols Level Season Series with UK
Tennessee punched back against Kentucky with one of its best performances of the season at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The victory came a few weeks after Kentucky earned its largest victory over a top-ranked opponent at Rupp Arena.
Tennessee's 19-point margin of victory Saturday was its largest in program history against a team in the top five of the AP rankings, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Last month, Kentucky posted its largest margin of victory over an AP No. 1-ranked opponent in its 17-point win over Tennessee. Today, the Vols turned the tables on the Cats, as Tennessee notched its biggest margin of victory (19 pts) over an AP top-5 opponent. https://t.co/WUIM7ewyc1
The Vols were counted out of the national title picture by some after losing to Kentucky, and Wildcats head coach John Calipari said after the game in Knoxville, Tennessee, that those same critics will come after his team now, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker:
Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH
Calipari says his friend Rick Barnes and the Vols "deserve this" big win on national TV. Said critics said UT wasn't that good after getting blown out in Lexington. "Now they'll say we're not that good."
The Vols were led by an unlikely top scorer in guard Jordan Bone, who scored 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting.
Bone said postgame that his hard work throughout the season has been paying off, per WATE Sports.
"It's definitely a confidence booster," Bone said. "It shows that the hard work has been paying off. Just to be able to knock down those shots in a moment like this means a lot. I'm going to continue to do what I do."
Rick Barnes' team's victory leveled the playing field in the race for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament out of the SEC, and it also dropped Kentucky one game back of Tennessee and LSU in the fight for the conference's regular-season crown.
Indiana Keeps NCAA Tournament Hopes Alive
Since the NCAA tournament bubble isn't as strong as it normally is, teams like Indiana are still alive in their quest to secure spots in the field of 68.
The Hoosiers bolstered their resume Saturday with their second win of the season over Michigan State.
The 15-14 Hoosiers are just 6-12 in the Big Ten, but they have two victories over the Spartans and another one over Wisconsin.
With two conference games against Illinois and Rutgers left, Indiana could end the regular season with an 8-12 Big Ten record and on the edge of the bubble.
But as head coach Archie Miller noted, the Hoosiers have to continue to win to have a chance at dancing, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star:
Zach Osterman @ZachOsterman
Archie Miller: "Our resume will speak for itself. ... If you take the name off the front, you're gonna look at a stretch of the season that obviously doesn't look very good, but it's all about how you finish. We have to win. We have to win, period." #iubb
As Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller pointed out, when it comes to the bubble, the Hoosiers are in a similar situation to Vanderbilt from two years ago:
Kerry Miller @kerrancejames
2 years ago, Vanderbilt went 19-15, but it played a tough schedule and won two regular-season games against one of the best teams in the country (Florida). The Commodores got a 9 seed. Indiana in the exact same situation if it doesn't lose to Illinois or Rutgers next week.
As long as Indiana finishes the regular season with two more wins and takes one or two victories in the Big Ten tournament, it will be firmly on the bubble come Selection Sunday, which isn't good news for mid-major hopefuls looking to crash the party as at-large teams.
Sunday's AP Top 25 Schedule
Creighton at No. 10 Marquette (3 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 9 Michigan at No. 17 Maryland (3:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 25 Washington at Stanford (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Best Highlights from Saturday's Slate 🔥
Who had the better dunk: Barrett or Schofield?