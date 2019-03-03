RJ Barrett Hammers on Miami, Tennessee Avenges Kentucky Loss, Top Highlights

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers avenged one of their three losses Saturday in the marquee game of the college basketball slate.

Tennessee, who lost to No. 4 Kentucky by 17 points at Rupp Arena on February 16, knocked off the Wildcats by 19 points on its home floor Saturday afternoon.

The Vols' quest to regain the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 is going to be difficult since four top-five teams came out on top during the loaded day of college basketball.

Third-ranked Duke continued to thrive without the injured Zion Williamson, as R.J. Barrett once again stole the spotlight with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Miami.

Vols Level Season Series With UK

Tennessee punched back against Kentucky with one of its best performances of the season at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The victory came a few weeks after Kentucky earned its largest victory over a top-ranked opponent at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee's margin of victory of 19 points Saturday was its largest in program history against a team in the AP Top 5, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The Vols were counted out of the national title picture by some after losing to Kentucky, and Wildcats head coach John Calipari said after the game in Knoxville, Tennessee that those same critics will come after his team now, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker:

The Vols were led by an unlikely top scorer in guard Jordan Bone, who scored 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

Bone said postgame that his hard work throughout the season has been paying off, per WATE.

"It's definitely a confidence booster," Bone said. "It shows that the hard work has been paying off. Just to be able to knock down those shots in a moment like this means a lot. I'm going to continue to do what I do."

The victory by Rick Barnes' team leveled the playing field in the race for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament out of the SEC, and it also dropped Kentucky one game back of Tennessee and LSU in the race for the conference's regular-season crown.

Indiana Keeps NCAA Tournament Hopes Alive

Since the NCAA tournament bubble isn't as strong as it normally is, teams like Indiana are still alive in their quest to secure spots in the field of 68.

The Hoosiers bolstered their resume Saturday with their second win of the season over Michigan State.

The 15-14 Hoosiers are just 6-12 in the Big Ten, but they have two victories over the Spartans and another one over Wisconsin.

With two conference games against Illinois and Rutgers left, Indiana could end the regular season with an 8-12 Big Ten record and on the edge of the bubble.

But as head coach Archie Miller noted, the Hoosiers have to continue to win to have a chance at dancing, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star:

As Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller pointed out, the Hoosiers are in a similar situation to Vanderbilt from two years ago when it comes to the bubble:

As long as Indiana finishes the regular season with two more wins and takes one or two victories in the Big Ten tournament, it'll be firmly on the bubble come Selection Sunday, which isn't good news for mid-major hopefuls looking to crash the party as at-large teams.

Sunday's AP Top 25 Schedule

Creighton at No. 10 Marquette (3 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 9 Michigan at No. 17 Maryland (3:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 25 Washington at Stanford (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

