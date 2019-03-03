The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 235

0 of 9

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 235 gave fans two very different title fights amid a long night of action filling out the card.

Jon Jones retained his UFC light heavyweight title by thoroughly dominating Anthony Smith. The challenger held his own early, but the fight started to get extremely one-sided by the time it hit the championship rounds. "Lionheart" is an apt nickname for Smith, but the talent discrepancy was simply too much.

In the co-main event, challenger Kamaru Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley with a lopsided decision victory. Usman controlled where the fight took place and dictated the action both on the feet and on the mat. "The Nigerian Nightmare" took over the division and completed a long run up the ladder to claim UFC gold.

Those were just the title performances. There were 10 other bouts, including the wild UFC debut of Ben Askren.

After all the fighting ended, there were officially 12 winners and 12 losers, but we all know that doesn't make you a real winner or a real loser.

UFC 235 provided a fun PPV for fight enthusiasts, and these are the real winners and losers coming out of Las Vegas.