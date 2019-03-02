Roger Federer Wins 100th Career Singles Title at 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Roger Federer added another accolade to his amazing resume Saturday by winning his 100th career ATP singles title.

Federer defeated 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (6-4, 6-4) to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. In doing so, he became on the second man in the Open Era to win 100 or more titles, joining American Jimmy Connors, who finished his career with 109.

Upon securing his 100th career title, Federer said, "I never thought it would be possible to reach 99, let alone 100," according to Tennis.com.

When Tsitsipas hit his final shot of the match into the net, the Dubai crowd went wild in celebration of Fed's 100th win:

Federer was highly gracious and complimentary of Tsitsipas following his victory, and he even cracked a joke about his opponent's age:

Saturday's win was fitting for Federer since he was recently on the wrong end of a major upset at the hands of Tsitsipas. The 37-year-old Swiss fell to Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, which prevented him from winning his third consecutive title in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas went on to reach the semifinals of the tournament before falling to Rafael Nadal.

Federer was already one of the all-time greats prior to Saturday's win thanks to a resume that few can match. In addition to his 100 career wins, Fed is a 20-time Grand Slam champion and both a gold and silver medalist in the Olympics.

His 20 Grand Slams are already a record, meaning the next accomplishment on his list may be chasing down Connors and becoming the winningest player in the Open Era.

While Federer is getting up there in age, he continues to excel against much younger players, and there is no reason to believe he won't be able to secure 10 more victories before his illustrious career comes to an end.