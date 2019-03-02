Rams RB Todd Gurley Reportedly Has Arthritis in Injured Knee

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley reportedly has arthritis in his previously injured left knee.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the update Saturday and noted the revelation "helps explain his limited usage in the playoffs."

Gurley received at least 15 carries in each of his first eight appearances of the 2018 season, including a 30-touch game in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in mid-October.

The 24-year-old University of Georgia product reached the 15-carry threshold just twice in his final six games of the regular season, however, and missed the last two games with the knee injury. He returned for the postseason, but his usage was sporadic. He recorded just 11 touches in the Super Bowl.

Though L.A. frequently turned to backup C.J. Anderson during the playoffs, neither the team nor Gurley pinned Gurley's limited role on an injury.

"We had gone in knowing that we wanted to kind of almost have a shared load between he and C.J.," head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his season-ending press conference. "So the amount of attempts just rushing the ball the last couple games was a little bit different."

Following the Super Bowl, Gurley said, "I know there's been a lot of concern about my knee and stuff, but really I am fine," per Mike Jones of USA Today (h/t Connor Casey of 247Sports).

It's apparently a different story behind the scenes. John Breech of CBSSports.com reported Friday "there's definitely some concern inside the organization about his left knee" and that the team would consider stem-cell treatment if offseason plans for recovery don't lead to progress.

Gurley is under contract through 2023, but his knee issues make finding a reliable reserve a key offseason priority for the Rams with Anderson set to become an unrestricted free agent.