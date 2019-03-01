'The Sandlot' to Be Remade into TV Series Sequel Featuring Original Cast

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As the ghost of Babe Ruth told Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in The Sandlot, "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die."

Ruth made that remark to Rodriguez before he challenged the Beast, but that sentiment now applies to the film itself.

Released in 1993, The Sandlot has built a legendary cult following over the years, to the point where two sequels were made a decade-and-a-half later in addition to an upcoming prequel.

However, the story will continue. Director David Mickey Evans revealed to Cooperstown Kurt on the latter's The Rain Delay podcast that The Sandlot isn't done yet (h/t Slashfilm).

Per Slashfilm, Evans "has sold a pitch for a television series sequel to the original movie that will bring all the original cast members back." The site also noted that "apparently the project already has a home on a streaming service, though he wasn't inclined to say which one."

But where can Evans go with the story? The movie is 26 years old in real time, or five years shorter than the time between 1962 (when the majority of The Sandlot events take place) and 1993 (when the movie ends in the then-present day).

Theoretically, the new series can pick off in 1993, when protagonist and narrator Scotty Smalls reveals what happens to each of the nine members of the team as adults.

Of note, Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez becomes a star Los Angeles Dodger, and Smalls becomes the team's play-by-play man. Ham Porter morphed into a professional wrestler named the Great Hambino, and Michael "Squints" Palledorous married Wendy Peffercorn and had nine kids.

We'll see if that's the route Evans goes. Regardless, fans of the original can have hope that the new series will not be a disaster. Of note, Cobra Kai, which is a sequel series to the Karate Kid film trilogy, was a massive hit.

Ultimately, it's possible to pick up a story where it left off decades later. The question is whether The Sandlot can do the same here.