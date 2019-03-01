Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Wants to Build Fully Functional 'Iron Man' Suit

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie said his retirement goal is building a fully functional Iron Man suit, a project he estimates could cost $100 million.

Dinwiddie laid out his plans during an appearance on the HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy:

The 25-year-old Los Angeles native has a long way to go before he can cover the sky-high price tag.

His estimated career earnings through the 2018-19 NBA season will be $6.3 million, per Spotrac. While his upcoming three-year, $34.4 million contract extension with the Nets will provide a boost, he'll still be a mere 40 percent of the way to his goal without factoring in other expenses.

Dinwiddie, who also discussed his hope of getting out of the public eye whenever his basketball playing days are over, is still committed to one day flying around in his own Iron Man suit, though.

Perhaps he can get a loan from Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr., whose net worth is estimated at $300 million.