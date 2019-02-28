Giannis Wouldn't Sit Out If He Were Zion Williamson, Loves Basketball Too Much

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked by TMZ Sports whether Zion Williamson—the Duke superstar who is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be the top overall pick in this year's NBA draft—should continue playing this season or sit out the rest of the year to avoid injury.

"I think that Zion should do whatever is best for him and his family," Antetokounmpo answered.

But when asked what he would do if he were in the same situation, Antetokounmpo said he would continue playing.

"I love basketball too much to sit out," he said.

The debate about Williamson has raged since he injured his knee against North Carolina on Feb. 20. The Duke star has been college basketball's most exciting player this season, averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting a ridiculous 68.3 percent from the field.

Losing him for the remainder of the college basketball season would be a major bummer. But so would seeing him suffer any further injury that negatively impacted his NBA career. At the end of the day, the Greek Freak is right—it's Williamson's call, and he has to make the best decision for himself.