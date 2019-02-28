LeBron James-Inspired Play 'King James' to Debut in Los Angeles in 2020

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be the subject of an upcoming play entitled King James, according to Jessica Gelt of the Los Angeles Times.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph is the playwright. Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago will first stage the play, followed by Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

Centre Theatre Group provided a brief play description: "King LeBron James' reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. As the city celebrates a championship, two estranged friends spar in a verbal game of one-on-one, revealing past secrets, present truths and a possible future after The King has left the building."

Per Gelt, "King James will run at Steppenwolf from May 7 through June 2020."

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors, who had set a record for the most regular-season wins (73). The victory marked the city of Cleveland's first championship since 1964, when the NFL's Browns beat the Baltimore Colts.

The four-time MVP played 11 seasons in Cleveland over two separate stints. He led the Cavs to five Eastern Conference titles, including four straight from 2015 through 2018.

James will do some acting of his own shortly, as he's set to star in Space Jam 2, which has a July 16, 2021, release date.

He also appeared as himself in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck and has been the executive producer for numerous television series, among other credits.