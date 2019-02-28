LeBron James-Inspired Play 'King James' to Debut in Los Angeles in 2020

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be the subject of an upcoming play entitled King James, according to Jessica Gelt of the Los Angeles Times.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph is the playwright. Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago will first stage the play, followed by Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

Centre Theatre Group provided a brief play description: "King LeBron James' reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. As the city celebrates a championship, two estranged friends spar in a verbal game of one-on-one, revealing past secrets, present truths and a possible future after The King has left the building."

Per Gelt, "King James will run at Steppenwolf from May 7 through June 2020."

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors, who had set a record for the most regular-season wins (73). The victory marked the city of Cleveland's first championship since 1964, when the NFL's Browns beat the Baltimore Colts.

The four-time MVP played 11 seasons in Cleveland over two separate stints. He led the Cavs to five Eastern Conference titles, including four straight from 2015 through 2018.

James will do some acting of his own shortly, as he's set to star in Space Jam 2, which has a July 16, 2021, release date.

He also appeared as himself in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck and has been the executive producer for numerous television series, among other credits.

Related

    Wade: Harden 'One of the Most Unguardable' in NBA History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wade: Harden 'One of the Most Unguardable' in NBA History

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Compares AD Situation to AB

    Great players all of a sudden considered 'distractions'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Compares AD Situation to AB

    Great players all of a sudden considered 'distractions'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report