Ex-Packers HC Mike McCarthy Accused of Berating HSBB Referees at Stepson's Game

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy allegedly berated referees after his stepson's high school basketball game in Pulaski, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

Ben Krumholz of Fox 11 News obtained video that appears to show McCarthy following and speaking aggressively toward the officials as they left the gym.

McCarthy's stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, who fell by one point to Pulaski High School, thus ending their season.

Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten said: "This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable. ... Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language."

One of the referees spoke anonymously to Krumholz and said that an "unfortunate situation" occurred with McCarthy. The referee also labeled it a "verbal tirade."

Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu also released a statement on the incident: "We have been contacted by the [Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association] regarding last night's basketball game, and we are currently looking further into this situation. We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans and community members."

The WIAA confirmed that the referees filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.

McCarthy, 55, served as the Packers' head coach for 13 seasons from 2006 until his firing near the end of the 2018 season with the team at 4-7-1. The Packers replaced him with Matt LaFleur.

During his time with the Pack, McCarthy went 125-77-2 with nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

McCarthy told ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky in January that he will sit out the 2019 season before exploring coaching opportunities in 2020.