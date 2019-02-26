Look: Justin Smith's Adidas Shoe Breaks Like Zion Williamson's Nike Did vs. UNC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) drives to the basket past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A week ago, Nike stock shares took a hit after Zion Williamson blew out his shoe.

Adidas could be in a similar situation after Indiana's Justin Smith saw his shoe come apart in Tuesday's game against Wisconsin.

Robert Scheer of the Indianapolis Star passed along a photo of the aftermath:

Smith was uninjured on the play and had 10 points at the time of publication.

Sometimes shoes break. It happens. It's a bit embarrassing for companies when it happens—not some sort of indictment on their shoe-making process.

Perhaps this could be a lesson for players to wear shoes that better fit their body type. Williamson, a 6'7", 285-pound behemoth, was wearing lightweight PGs. His body type is probably more fit for a sturdier shoe like the LeBrons.

Smith isn't a small guy at 6'7" and 227 pounds, so maybe Indiana's staff needs to look into a pair that better supports him.

