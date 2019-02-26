Look: Justin Smith's Adidas Shoe Breaks Like Zion Williamson's Nike Did vs. UNC

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A week ago, Nike stock shares took a hit after Zion Williamson blew out his shoe.

Adidas could be in a similar situation after Indiana's Justin Smith saw his shoe come apart in Tuesday's game against Wisconsin.

Robert Scheer of the Indianapolis Star passed along a photo of the aftermath:

Smith was uninjured on the play and had 10 points at the time of publication.

Sometimes shoes break. It happens. It's a bit embarrassing for companies when it happens—not some sort of indictment on their shoe-making process.

Perhaps this could be a lesson for players to wear shoes that better fit their body type. Williamson, a 6'7", 285-pound behemoth, was wearing lightweight PGs. His body type is probably more fit for a sturdier shoe like the LeBrons.

Smith isn't a small guy at 6'7" and 227 pounds, so maybe Indiana's staff needs to look into a pair that better supports him.