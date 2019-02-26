Video: Damian Lillard, Multiple Trail Blazers Trapped in Elevator for 30 Minutes

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' arrival in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics could have gone better.

Damian Lillard, Enes Kanter and other members of the Blazers wound up trapped in an elevator for 30 minutes at the team's hotel:

Adding to the drama of the situation, after the elevator doors opened, they weren't lined up with the floor. It required each player to take a large step up to get out, and the celebration afterward was probably close to what fans would see if Portland clinched a playoff spot.

Fortunately for the Blazers, they have a day off to collect themselves before playing at TD Garden. The elevator snafu is the only thing that's gone wrong for the team lately.

Portland has won four straight, and it is a season-high 14 games over .500 (37-23) and fourth in the Western Conference.