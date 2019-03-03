Sunday Combine Notebook: It's Officially a 4-Man Race to Be the No. 1 Pick

5 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

What stood out from the numbers posted by defensive linemen and edge-rushers Sunday:

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 4.41-second 40-yard dash, at 260 pounds: Meet the D.K. Metcalf of edge-rushers. Sweat had some dominating moments during Senior Bowl week, but my scouting report of his college games is filled with remarks like "OK" and "pretty good" because he isn't very refined as a pass-rusher. Sweat's claim to a first-round grade was based as much on potential and upside as performance; popping an other-worldly 40 time (plus some formidable jump and shuttle results) should convince teams that he is worth a little extra investment.

Devin White, LSU, 4.42-second 40, at 237 pounds: White looks blisteringly fast on game tape and proved just that on Sunday by running almost as fast as Sweat.

Devin Bush, Michigan, 4.43-second 40, at 234 pounds: I remain the president of the Devin Bush Skeptics Society because he doesn't often play to his measurements. But you gotta love the measurements.

Rashan Gary, Michigan, 4.29-second 20-yard shuttle, at 277 pounds: Gary's overall workouts were excellent; his shuttle time is just the number that stands out. A super-athletic projected 3-tech defensive tackle, Gary should be a lock for the top half of the first round.

Brian Burns, Florida, 4.53-second 40, at 249 pounds: Burns played at close to 230 pounds, and there was concern that he would lose quickness at his new weight (or that he bulked up with "show weight"). The fast 40 confirms Burns can bulk up to NFL size without losing the traits that make him special.

Dexter Lawrence, Clemson, 5.05-second 40, at 342 pounds: The 6'4" Lawrence also did 36 reps on the bench press. He later suffered a minor injury and did not complete his shuttle drills. He's an old Bill Parcells Planet Theory player: There are only so many humans on the planet who can do these things at Lawrence's size. Nose tackles don't play as big a role in NFL defenses as they once did, but if you can get a guy like Lawrence, you increase the role until he fits in it.

Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State: 4.98-second 40, at 242 pounds: Hanks pulled a hamstring while running, so this is actually a number that doesn't matter. Hanks looks great on film; his inability to do much at the combine is more of a missed opportunity than a disaster.

And speaking of disasters...

Jachai Polite, Florida, 4.84-second 40, at 258 pounds: Polite also looked a little flabby, remarked that teams "bashed" him during interviews (making him sound a little sensitive to criticism, which may have been what teams were poking for) and begged out of later drills with an injury. Polite's tape is dazzling at times. He's a frenetic, high-motor player. He may be this year's Orlando Brown: the guy who gets roasted at the combine but ends up playing a high level in his rookie year.