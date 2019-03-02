Mike Tanier's Combine Notebook, Day 2: D.K. Metcalf and the Superhero Receivers

1 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There's a scene near the end of Avengers: Infinity War in which the armies of Wakanda race out to battle Thanos' swarming minions. Black Panther and Captain America, with their superpowers and whatnot, instantly race well ahead of the rest of the warriors.

Watch the scene closely, and the seams in the CGI are apparent: Cap and Black Panther look like special effects, not realistic humans, as their mighty legs pump abnormally fast and their strides cover more ground than physically possible.

That's how D.K. Metcalf looked when he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6'3", 228 pounds. We've all seen fast 40s before. This looked like Hollywood movie magic.

Some folks had the same feeling when shirtless photos of Metcalf appeared on Twitter a few weeks ago. They had to be Photoshopped, right?

"There's no Photoshop in that picture," Metcalf said on Friday. "I know the work I put in, so I'm not worried about what other people are gonna say."

As if to emphasize his point Friday, Metcalf put up 27 reps in his bench-press session: a fine number for a 280-pound defender, an outlandish one for a receiver.

If you think Metcalf is just some Instagram model and workout warrior, you're wrong. He is an excellent football player as well. He has great hands, is impossible to jam on the line, knows how to fake out a defender and gets the job done as a blocker.

Metcalf's father, Terrence, was an offensive lineman for Ole Miss and for the Chicago Bears and Terrance wasn't an athletic marvel quite like D.K. But Terrence shaped his son into both a student of the game and someone willing to pay the price in the workout facility.

"It's like having a cheat sheet on life," D.K. said of his father's influence. "He taught me that your hard work is always going to get noticed somewhere. If it's not getting noticed early, somebody's going to notice along the line."

Metcalf may have ran and lifted his way to a top-10 pick in April's draft this week. But he's just one of several receivers whose workouts and measurements were almost as mind-boggling and whose tape is equally good. More on them in the next segment.

As for Metcalf, it's hard to find many weaknesses in his game. But when he was asked what the hardest food to give up as he rebuilt his body to Marvel movie standards was, he gave a surprising answer.

"Strawberry milk," he said.

The guy who looks like he could punch an asteroid into the sun has a weakness for strawberry milk?

Are we sure he's not a comic book superhero?