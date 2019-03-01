Building the Perfect College Football Defense for 2019

0 of 11

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Building college football's perfect 2019 offense was easy. There were plenty of no-doubt guys and a pool of enough good ones left over to have a healthy argument regarding the candidates.

Defense is a different matter.

When you consider the finalists for college football's top defensive awards (Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski and Thorpe) a season ago, only Alabama's Dylan Moses, Purdue's Markus Bailey and LSU's Grant Delpit return.

Gone are Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Christian Wilkins, Devin Bush, David Long, Julian Love, Greedy Williams and Deandre Baker. Other stars, such as Clelin Ferrell and Nick Bosa, have exited for the NFL, too. That's a major void in the college game.

Yes, there are some talented players ready to break out, but this wasn't an easy group to identify. There are two excellent linebackers and a bunch of fringe guys who could be really good. Defensive backs are a crapshoot, and so are the interior defensive linemen.

As always, there's a wealth of edge-rushers, so not everyone can make the cut. Unlike offense, 100 people putting together the perfect college defense likely would have 100 different lists.

But this one has an ideal blend of size and speed, and the perfect mixture of exciting young talent and wily old veterans.