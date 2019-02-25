Roman Reigns Announces His Cancer Is in Remission in WWE Raw Return

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns' cancer is in remission, and the former world champion is back in WWE.

During the Oct. 22, 2018, edition of Raw, Reigns announced he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. The cancer had returned, which forced him to drop the WWE Universal Championship and take an indefinite leave of absence.

Reigns provided an update Monday night to open Raw.

Reigns had been a somewhat divisive figure among WWE fans in recent years. That changed last fall when his leukemia forced everybody to put things into perspective. Reigns referenced the outpouring of support he received.

He was clearly overcome with emotion as took to the microphone Monday, and that sentiment was shared on social media:

Reigns exited before revealing when he'll get back inside the ring, and it's unclear how he'll fit into WWE's ongoing storylines. With WrestleMania 35 on April 7, the company may be waiting until after its biggest pay-per-view to involve him in any sort of marquee feud.

Considering he dropped the universal title without losing it, Reigns would arguably be the first in line to challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

WWE can sort that all out at a later date, though. Hearing that Reigns' cancer is in remission was all the fans needed to kick off Raw.