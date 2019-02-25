Roman Reigns Announces His Cancer Is in Remission in WWE Raw Return

Roman Reigns Announces His Cancer Is in Remission in WWE Raw ReturnFebruary 26, 2019
Roman Reigns' cancer is in remission, and the former world champion is back in WWE.
During the Oct. 22, 2018, edition of Raw, Reigns announced he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. The cancer had returned, which forced him to drop the WWE Universal Championship and take an indefinite leave of absence.
Reigns provided an update Monday night to open Raw.
WWE @WWE
The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/yHQdiFH2Ty
Reigns had been a somewhat divisive figure among WWE fans in recent years. That changed last fall when his leukemia forced everybody to put things into perspective. Reigns referenced the outpouring of support he received.
WWE @WWE
"The strength that you gave me...I can do ANYTHING with that type of strength and love." - @WWERomanReigns #RAW #RomanReigns https://t.co/1mfi97lAKc
He was clearly overcome with emotion as took to the microphone Monday, and that sentiment was shared on social media:
Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules
That was a really cool 20 minutes on Raw. Roman clearly needed the fans and the fans wanted so badly to be there for the Big Dog. Goose bumps when Seth Rollins came out.
John Canton @johnreport
I really liked Roman's speech and what he said about the fans. I know wrestling fans bicker about every little thing, but when somebody is down, we all remember we're on the same team and we support that person. Good job Atlanta crowd by representing all of us. #Raw
Reigns exited before revealing when he'll get back inside the ring, and it's unclear how he'll fit into WWE's ongoing storylines. With WrestleMania 35 on April 7, the company may be waiting until after its biggest pay-per-view to involve him in any sort of marquee feud.
Considering he dropped the universal title without losing it, Reigns would arguably be the first in line to challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.
WWE can sort that all out at a later date, though. Hearing that Reigns' cancer is in remission was all the fans needed to kick off Raw.
Ric Flair Wants Bradley Cooper to Play Him in Biopic