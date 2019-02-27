Stock Up, Stock Down for the Top NBA Prospects in College Basketball

0 of 11

Lance King/Getty Images

With conference tournaments right around the corner and the NCAA tournament's first round starting March 21, the 2018-19 college basketball season is rapidly approaching its finish line.

At that point, the NBA draft becomes the big story in the college basketball world, so now is the perfect time to take a look at some of the top draft prospects from the college ranks.

Ahead, we've used the preseason mock draft and the most recent mock draft from Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com to help illustrate how the college basketball season has impacted the stock of some of the draft's top talent.

Remember, there's still time for a late-season rise up draft boards. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo.