Karl-Anthony Towns: I'm 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Had 5% Chance of Surviving Accident

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his team's first two games following the All-Star break after being involved in a February 21 car accident, and according to him, he is "lucky to be alive."

Towns discussed the accident with reporters Monday and revealed he only had a "5 percent" chance of surviving it, via Dane Moore of Zone Coverage:

"The accident could have went—I'd say I had a 5 percent chance of making it out alive," Towns told reporters. "I hit the 5 percent mark. I'd say 4 percent was to be seriously injured, and 1 percent was to be minorly injured—and I came out in the 1 percent."

T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders revealed Friday that Towns was involved in an accident on his way to the airport as the team traveled to the Big Apple for a game against the New York Knicks. Towns noted Monday that he was in a vehicle that came to a complete stop in order to avoid being involved in an accident ahead, but his car was hit by a semitruck that was going an estimated 35 to 45 mph.

"It could have been much worse," Towns acknowledged. "In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did."

Now just days later, he appears to be ready to return to the court. Minnesota announced Monday that the center is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings after being cleared from concussion protocol.

Towns earned his second consecutive All-Star selection by averaging 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

If the Timberwolves are going to make it to the postseason for a second consecutive season, having a healthy Towns figures to be key. Minnesota, in 11th place at 28-31, sits four games behind the eighth seed in the Western Conference.