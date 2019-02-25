Charles Tillman Reportedly Graduated from FBI Academy, Working as Agent

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman attends the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman is reportedly an FBI agent after graduating from the law enforcement agency's training academy, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Tillman's background makes his new career path a logical progression. According to Biggs: "Tillman earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2003. He grew up in a military family—his father, Donald Tillman Jr., was a sergeant in the Army—and attended 11 schools from kindergarten through 12th grade."

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

