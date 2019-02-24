Video: Samuel L. Jackson Tells Spike Lee the Knicks Beat Spurs at 2019 Oscars

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for 'BlacKkKlansman' Spike Lee (L) jumps in the arms of Actor Samuel L. Jackson as he accepts the award for Best Original Screenplay during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' futility is now a part of the Academy Awards canon.

Presenting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson used the pulpit to inform Knicks superfan Spike Lee the team defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 (via Sports Illustrated):

The victory ended New York's 18-game home losing streak. Just as important, the 12-48 Knicks still have the same odds (14 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft, per Tankathon.

Lee received even better news moments later when Jackson announced BlacKkKlansman won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He celebrated appropriately.

That might also be Lee's reaction if the Knicks win the draft lottery and thus receive the opportunity to take Zion Williamson with the top pick.

Related

    Grading Every Top NBA Draft Prospect 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Top NBA Draft Prospect 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Players to Target Before the Fantasy Trade Deadline Ends

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Players to Target Before the Fantasy Trade Deadline Ends

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Can Only Laugh at Their Most Pathetic Blunder

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Can Only Laugh at Their Most Pathetic Blunder

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    NYK Snap 18-Game Home Losing Streak

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    NYK Snap 18-Game Home Losing Streak

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report