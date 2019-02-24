Video: Samuel L. Jackson Tells Spike Lee the Knicks Beat Spurs at 2019 Oscars

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' futility is now a part of the Academy Awards canon.

Presenting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson used the pulpit to inform Knicks superfan Spike Lee the team defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 (via Sports Illustrated):

The victory ended New York's 18-game home losing streak. Just as important, the 12-48 Knicks still have the same odds (14 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft, per Tankathon.

Lee received even better news moments later when Jackson announced BlacKkKlansman won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He celebrated appropriately.

That might also be Lee's reaction if the Knicks win the draft lottery and thus receive the opportunity to take Zion Williamson with the top pick.