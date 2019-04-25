Giants Draft Daniel Jones No. 6 over Dwayne Haskins as Eli Manning's Successor

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The second quarterback is officially off the board at the 2019 NFL draft.

The New York Giants selected Duke's Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick Thursday in an effort to solidify the quarterback position for years to come.

As is often the case when teams select signal-callers at the draft, Twitter had plenty to say about the pick:

While the Giants saw enough in Jones to select him, this comes after Bleacher Report's Matt Miller deemed the Duke product one of his "losers" at the offseason's Senior Bowl.

He pointed out Jones' arm strength and accuracy were lackluster in Mobile, Alabama, and evaluated him as the second-best quarterback at the event behind Missouri's Drew Lock. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray were not in attendance.

However, Miller still projected Jones as a first-round pick in February, praising him for being "a mechanically sound, well-coached, smart passer with plus athleticism and enough gunslinger in his makeup to take chances."

Jones checks in at a prototypical 6'5" and has the height to stand strong in the pocket and deliver throws down the field.

He appeared in 36 games during his career at Duke, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Those statistics don't jump out seeing how he never had more than 2,836 passing yards or 22 touchdown throws in an individual season, but his running ability allowed him to add 17 scores on the ground in his three years as starter.

Jones also led the Blue Devils to bowl wins in each of his last two seasons, marking the first time in program history they achieved back-to-back bowl victories.

The signal-caller will now look to lead the Giants to the playoffs for just the second time since the 2011 campaign and foster a winning culture, much like he did at the collegiate level.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY cited a source who said "that's their guy" when talking about the Giants potentially picking Jones: "They love him and they have for a while. I can't imagine they'll wait until 17. He's not likely to last that long."

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but he is 38 years old and past his prime. While he dealt with inconsistency of late, his age is the primary reason the Giants needed a quarterback of the future.

It appears as if they are making Jones just that with this selection, which puts pressure on the Duke product to deliver in New York and make the team consistently competitive again in the NFC East.