49ers Select Nick Bosa No. 2 in 2019 NFL Draft; 'The Rusher They Coveted'

The San Francisco 49ers hope they found their pass-rushing superstar of the future after selecting defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

By adding one of this year's highest-profile players, the 49ers generated a lot of reaction on social media. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted San Francisco landed the player it wanted:

The success of Joey Bosa, Nick's brother, with the Los Angeles Chargers has only helped raise the profile of the former Ohio State star. He never had a problem dominating on the field in college, recording 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 30 games for the Buckeyes.

Some of Bosa's new teammates were excited to welcome him into the fold:

It's been a long time since NFL teams had a chance to evaluate Bosa in a game situation. The 21-year-old needed surgery for a core muscle injury suffered during Ohio State's win over TCU last September.

Bosa announced the following month he was leaving Ohio State to get a head start on preparing for the NFL.

The decision didn't seem like it would have a negative impact on his draft stock, at least for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller:

Miller didn't quite remain true to his word, dropping Bosa to No. 2 overall behind Alabama's Quinnen Williams on his final big board.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah listed Joey Bosa and Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence as comparisons for what Nick can become at the professional level:

"Every opposing team tries to throw multiple blockers at Bosa throughout the game, and he still finds his way to the quarterback. It doesn't matter if he's being doubled by a tight end or chipped by a running back—he just refuses to be blocked. He's one of the best pure pass rushers I've evaluated. I've seen guys with more size or explosiveness, but his innate feel and polished technique put him in the elite class."

It's not hard to see why the 49ers were enticed by what Bosa can add to their defense. He's got a prototypical edge-rusher frame at 6'4" and 263 pounds.

Combine Bosa's physical stature with his consistent ability to attack the opposing quarterback, the 49ers have a budding superstar they can build around. He has the potential to be the most impactful rookie in the 2019 class.

Bosa becomes the fourth defensive lineman drafted by the 49ers in the past five seasons. DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead have been solid on the interior, but Solomon Thomas has been a disappointment over the past two seasons.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday that Thomas was being shopped by San Francisco. With Bosa officially on the team, Thomas would seem to be expendable.

Putting Bosa's pass-rush ability on the outside, with Armstead, Buckner and newly-acquired Dee Ford on the front four, should present a huge upgrade for San Francisco's defense. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done to fix a unit that allowed the second-most touchdown passes in 2018 (35).

But an elite pass-rush is the quickest way for a defense to turn things around. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have to be thrilled that Bosa fell into their lap as they look to get the 49ers back to relevance after a disappointing 4-12 record last season.