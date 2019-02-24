Former NFLer Armonty Bryant Shares Dialysis Process as He Awaits Kidney Donation

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive lineman Armonty Bryant is undergoing dialysis as he awaits a new kidney, a process that has left him unable to work.

The 28-year-old talked about his frustration and how it's affected him, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com:

"In the beginning, I didn't even have an appetite. I couldn't eat before starting dialysis. I was eating one to two meals a day, not really even hungry. I've lost so much weight and it's so depressing. It's not me, you know?

"Like, when I look in the mirror, I don't see myself. I see a sick person. I see a tube coming out of my stomach. I don't see Armonty Bryant."

As Rothstein wrote, Bryant's schedule revolves around his treatments: "Wake up. Dialysis. Breakfast. Clean up. Dialysis. Clean, read or play FIFA or NBA2K. Dialysis. More cleaning, a visitor or whatever he can handle. Kim comes home. Dinner. Dialysis. Bed. Wake up."

The dialysis process involves sitting for 50 minutes with an IV filled with dialysis solution, which is connected via a catheter into his abdomen. Once he drains his blood of the last dialysis solution, the new solution is administered. He repeats the process every four hours.

Bryant played for the Cleveland Browns (2013-15) and Detroit Lions (2016). He missed the 2017 season and retired in July 2018 because of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and the resulting renal failure he's now combating with dialysis as he awaits a new kidney.