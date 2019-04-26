Broncos Trade Up to Draft QB Drew Lock; Twitter Erupts with Joe Flacco Memes

Broncos Trade Up to Draft QB Drew Lock; Twitter Erupts with Joe Flacco MemesApril 27, 2019
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft class is off the board after the Denver Broncos selected Drew Lock with the No. 42 overall pick.
Denver Broncos @Broncos
Back to back. Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @DrewLock23! #BroncosDraft https://t.co/xUwSAKzJmh
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Broncos go back-to-back Mizzou QB Drew Lock lands in Denver https://t.co/AzZquD9AAB
Following the selection, social media had a lot to say about the Broncos adding Lock to their stable of quarterbacks with Joe Flacco:
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
Broncos get their QB Drew Lock anyway all the way back at No. 42. Live look at Joe Flacco. https://t.co/eURexR6MPY
Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat
Drew Lock gets the Elway kiss of death but also gets a Kyle Shanahan disciple in "Rich Scangarello." He would ideally sit a year, but that is not going to happen behind Joe Flacco.
Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley
Joe Flacco finds himself in a familiar but unwanted situation. For second straight draft, he sees his team select a QB early. Last year, it was Ravens taking Lamar Jackson at the bottom of the first round. This year, it's the Broncos selecting Drew Lock early in the second round.
Robert Littal @BSO
I don't think Drew Lock is going to sit long behind Joe Flacco because I don't think Flacco has much left
Eric Robinson @_Eric_Robinson
“The Denver Broncos select, Drew Lock.....” Joe Flacco: https://t.co/wSk3lmfyh2
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
Should we feel bad for Joe Flacco? happened to him back to back years... of course, it's his fault, on the down side of his career.
Robert Zeglinski @RobertZeglinski
Drew Lock learning from ... Joe Flacco. John Elway knows what he's doing. https://t.co/VYprQqWJXl
The Baltimore Feather @bmorefeather
DENVER JUST TOOK QB DREW LOCK. JOE FLACCO IS IN DANGER AGAIN! https://t.co/lcBr7OfvEo
MotorCitySports @MotorCitySport1
Gotta feel bad for Joe Flacco, he’s gonna be benched for a rookie 2 years in a row #DrewLock https://t.co/6koRan8yp2
After leading FBS with 44 touchdown passes in 2017, he opted to return to Missouri for his senior season. It was a bold move for the 22-year-old when his stock appeared to be as high as it had ever been.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Lock began this season with a bright spotlight on him from draft aficionados. B/R's Matt Miller had the Tigers star ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect on his early big board released last May.
Going back to school didn't appear to help Lock's draft prospects. He did complete a career-high 62.9 percent of his attempts, but his yardage dropped from 3,964 yards in 2017 to 3,498 with 28 touchdowns last season.
That drop in production also seemed to coincide with scouts cooling on Lock as a top-tier NFL quarterback prospect. Miller cited an Oct. 20 throw against Memphis as evidence he needs to rebuild his throwing base because he threw a touchdown while fading away from the line of scrimmage with no pressure around him.
Miller ultimately settled on Lock as the third-best quarterback in this class behind Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins and the No. 33 overall prospect.
Despite some drawbacks in his game, the best of Lock at Missouri warranted some glowing comparisons from talent evaluators.
In June 2018, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah compared his overall skill set to Patrick Mahomes when he was coming out of Texas Tech two years ago.
Mahomes became the NFL's biggest breakout start in 2018. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game and became the youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino in 1984 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.
Even though it would be unfair to compare Lock to the version of Mahomes everyone saw last year, sharing a talent base with, arguably, the NFL's best quarterback could make the new Broncos' signal-caller a future superstar.
The Broncos are trying to figure out a long-term solution at quarterback. They acquired Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens as a stopgap option in 2019, but his recent track record isn't one of great promise.
General manager John Elway's track record of acquiring quarterbacks is not good. Peyton Manning and Case Keenum are the only players who have started all 16 games in a season since 2011. The Broncos have used Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian during that span.
If the Broncos are going to give Flacco one year to prove himself, Lock walks into a situation without a lot of immediate pressure to perform. He can learn offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's system as a rookie before possibly getting a chance to compete for the starting job in 2020.
Scouting Report for Broncos' Pick Drew Lock