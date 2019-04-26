Broncos Trade Up to Draft QB Drew Lock; Twitter Erupts with Joe Flacco Memes

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft class is off the board after the Denver Broncos selected Drew Lock with the No. 42 overall pick.

Following the selection, social media had a lot to say about the Broncos adding Lock to their stable of quarterbacks with Joe Flacco:

After leading FBS with 44 touchdown passes in 2017, he opted to return to Missouri for his senior season. It was a bold move for the 22-year-old when his stock appeared to be as high as it had ever been.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Lock began this season with a bright spotlight on him from draft aficionados. B/R's Matt Miller had the Tigers star ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect on his early big board released last May.

Going back to school didn't appear to help Lock's draft prospects. He did complete a career-high 62.9 percent of his attempts, but his yardage dropped from 3,964 yards in 2017 to 3,498 with 28 touchdowns last season.

That drop in production also seemed to coincide with scouts cooling on Lock as a top-tier NFL quarterback prospect. Miller cited an Oct. 20 throw against Memphis as evidence he needs to rebuild his throwing base because he threw a touchdown while fading away from the line of scrimmage with no pressure around him.

Miller ultimately settled on Lock as the third-best quarterback in this class behind Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins and the No. 33 overall prospect.

Despite some drawbacks in his game, the best of Lock at Missouri warranted some glowing comparisons from talent evaluators.

In June 2018, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah compared his overall skill set to Patrick Mahomes when he was coming out of Texas Tech two years ago.

Mahomes became the NFL's biggest breakout start in 2018. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game and became the youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino in 1984 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Even though it would be unfair to compare Lock to the version of Mahomes everyone saw last year, sharing a talent base with, arguably, the NFL's best quarterback could make the new Broncos' signal-caller a future superstar.

The Broncos are trying to figure out a long-term solution at quarterback. They acquired Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens as a stopgap option in 2019, but his recent track record isn't one of great promise.

General manager John Elway's track record of acquiring quarterbacks is not good. Peyton Manning and Case Keenum are the only players who have started all 16 games in a season since 2011. The Broncos have used Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian during that span.

If the Broncos are going to give Flacco one year to prove himself, Lock walks into a situation without a lot of immediate pressure to perform. He can learn offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's system as a rookie before possibly getting a chance to compete for the starting job in 2020.