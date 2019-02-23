Jim Boeheim: Jorge Jimenez's Death 'Will Be with Me for the Rest of My Life'

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Coaching in his first game since hitting and killing 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez with his vehicle on Wednesday, Syracuse Orange coach Jim Boeheim issued a written statement on the accident.

"This is something that will be with me for the rest of my life," Boeheim wrote, per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Prior to a showdown with top-ranked Duke, the 74-year-old coach said all of his previous life experiences "pale in comparison to this," per Syracuse's Matt Park.

Boeheim had previously expressed his remorse in a statement on Thursday, via Syracuse Basketball: "I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."

While Boeheim's status for Saturday's contest was in question following the accident, it was announced on Friday that he would be on the sidelines against the Blue Devils. He revealed on Saturday, per Park, that "the University makes those decisions."

Boeheim made his way to the court as tip-off neared, and he received a warm ovation from the Carrier Dome crowd:

Before the game got underway, Syracuse honored Jimenez's memory with a moment of silence, per CNY Central's Justine Marschner:

Boeheim further discussed the situation following Syracuse's 75-65 loss, per DT Sports Media:

"This is never going away. Tuesday it's not going to be better. It's not going to be better next month. It's not going to be better next year," Boeheim said, per Syracuse Basketball. "It doesn't matter how I feel. It's how they feel. There's nothing I can say about it."

According to ESPN.com, Syracuse police said that Boeheim hit Jimenez with his vehicle on I-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after a car carrying Jimenez and three other people crashed into a guardrail after hitting a patch of ice. Boeheim struck Jimenez as he attempted to avoid the disabled vehicle, and Jimenez was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Results from a sobriety test administered to Boeheim came back negative.