Shaquille O'Neal Teams with DJ NGHTMRE to Release 'Bang'; 1st Song in 20 Years

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

For the first time in two decades, Shaquille O'Neal is back in the music game.

The Inside the NBA analyst has teamed up with DJ NGHTMRE on the song "BANG," per Page Six's Bryan Hood. Lil Jon was also a part of the collaboration.

The song can be heard below (contains profanity):

It marks the first time since his 1998 "Respect" album that O'Neal has been involved in new material. The Hall of Famer ventured into the music industry in 1993 with his debut album, "Shaq Diesel."

He has four albums to his name, with "Shaq Diesel" going platinum and "Shaq Fu: Da Return" reaching gold status.

The EDM track "BANG" may not be what fans have come to expect out of O'Neal, though, as he previously focused on rap music.

While he took a two-decade hiatus from making music, the 46-year-old O'Neal has remained close to the industry. He has toured as a DJ, which helped set the stage for his most recent work.