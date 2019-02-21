Manny Pacquiao Says He's 'Really Discouraging' Son from Being a Boxer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2019

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao listens to a question during a press conference shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila on January 24, 2019, days after defeating US boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao said he doesn't want his 18-year-old son, Jimuel, to become a boxer.

The eight-division world boxing champion told ABS-CBN News (via Steve Kim of ESPN.com) he's trying to push his son in a different athletic direction.

"We are really discouraging him. In our home we don't have any gloves or boxing equipment," Pacquiao said Wednesday. "But we have a basketball court."

Video of Jimuel going through a training session in the ring earlier this month generated a lot of attention and raised questions about whether he'd attempt to follow in his father's footsteps:

Pacquiao said he explained to his son that he only pursued boxing because his family was poor and it gave him a path to "support my family," per Kim.

"It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is," he told ABS-CBN News.

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old Filipino superstar has continued his own professional career despite also serving as a senator in the Philippines.

He defeated Adrien Broner by unanimous decision in January and proceeded to propose a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. after their hyped encounter in 2015 fell flat, with Mayweather winning a snoozefest.

While Pacquiao is hoping Jimuel ultimately chooses a career path outside the ring, he conceded his son "really wants to [box]."

