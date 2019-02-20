Zion Williamson Ruled Out vs. UNC After Tearing Shoe, Suffering Knee Injury

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury in the first minute of Wednesday's game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the team announced he was ruled out for the remainder.

He went down with the injury after his left shoe ripped as he planted with the ball. He immediately grabbed the back of his knee as he fell to the floor:

Twitter user CJ Fogler shared a picture of Williamson's blown-out shoe:

Even Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James weighed in on the injury:

While Williamson headed to the locker room under his own power, he was walking with a notable limp on his way. Adam Rowe of 247Sports noted Williamson's stepfather and mother went to the locker room, which he called "not a good sign."

Any long-term injury to Williamson would be a severe blow to Duke's national championship hopes, as the presumed No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft is one of the best college basketball players in years and a force every time he steps on the floor.

He is averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season while shooting 68.3 percent from the field.

The Blue Devils are not in action again until Saturday against the Syracuse Orange, so he will have a couple of days to rest the injury if he is going to return by the next game.