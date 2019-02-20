Nike Reveals Colin Kaepernick 'Icon Jersey' Days After NFL Settlement Is Reached

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may remain without an NFL job, but Nike unveiled a new "Icon" jersey in his honor Wednesday.

Kaepernick announced the news on Twitter just days after he and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid reached a settlement with the NFL in their collusion grievances:

Nike's website describes the Kaepernick Icon jersey as "a celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves."

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sported the Icon jersey during the week of the Super Bowl earlier this month. The jerseys are now available for purchase for $150.

Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Niners following the 2016 season. In the months prior to opting out, he began protesting racial injustice and police violence by kneeling during the national anthem.

While he continued to search for another NFL opportunity, he remained a Nike athlete. The company then sparked a heated reaction after it used Kaepernick for a campaign back in September:

Now, Nike is once again showing its support for Kaepernick.