Duke's Zion Williamson Says He Gained 100 Pounds in 2 Years During High School

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Zion Williamson said he gained 100 pounds across two years in high school, and he was surprised it didn't cause him to lose any of his athleticism.

On Wednesday, Devin Gordon of GQ provided comments from the Naismith College Player of the Year favorite about his rapid growth during his time at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina:

"I didn't pick up all this weight until junior year. Freshman year, I was small. I was 6'3", 175—like, I was small. And over the course of about two years I picked up a hundred pounds. I mean, I wouldn't look at myself and go, 'Wow, I'm 250!' I wouldn't know I was 250 until I stepped on the scale, and then I'm like, 'Oh. I'm 250? I don't feel 250. I don't feel slow.' Like, with all that weight just came more athleticism and finding myself able to do new things. People always say you have to grow into your body, but for me, it wasn't even growing into my body—the more weight came, it didn't phase me. It made me faster, stronger. It helped me become a more versatile player."

Williamson now checks in at 6'7'' and 285 pounds.

Although he arrived at the Blue Devils as part of a loaded recruiting class with RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones, he's managed to stand out in large part because there are few basketball players on the planet with his combination of size, quickness and power.

He's not just a human highlight reel, though. He provides plenty of substance to the tune of 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 68.3 percent from the field.

His success is a key reason Duke will be the team to beat in March Madness, and he's the top candidate to go first overall in the 2019 NBA draft.