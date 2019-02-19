UNC vs. Duke Ticket Prices over $2,000 for Zion Williamson's Rivalry Debut

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after he scored against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward/Associated Press

Duke and North Carolina's two yearly meetings—and sometimes more—are the biggest games on the men's college basketball calendar and two of the biggest dates on the sports calendar, period.

This year, the stakes are only raised, with the nation's most exciting player, Zion Williamson, lining up for the loaded Blue Devils. And if you want to watch the No. 1 Blue Devils host the No. 8 Tar Heels in this ACC matchup on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, well, you might not be able to pay rent for a few months.

Seriously, the tickets are selling for astronomical levels:

Duke vs. North Carolina is a regular-season college basketball game featuring amateur players. To put these prices into perspective, Super Bowl tickets are generally sold in that range.

As SeatGeek.com noted: "Generally speaking, the average Super Bowl ticket costs between $2,500 and $3,000, but that price varies depending on the particular matchup and when the tickets are purchased. Super Bowl XLIX between the Seahawks and the Patriots was an exception to this rule, with tickets averaging $4,314."   

 

