NFL Players Who Are Huge Risks in 2019 Free Agency

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

When the free-agent market opens in the NFL on March 13, it offers teams an opportunity to bolster their rosters. To add difference-makers and depth alike.

But with every opportunity comes something else—risk. Time and again, we've seen teams go on huge spending sprees, only to be forced to blow up the team two years later when one or more of those high-priced veterans doesn't pan out.

Oftentimes, that risk is created by the size of the deal required to get those players to sign on the dotted line. Other times, it's handing that big deal to a player who is getting up there in age. Or who has a lengthy injury history.

Or even a combination of all these factors.

The reasons may vary, but every player on this list has one thing in common.

The teams that sign them next month will be making quite the gamble.