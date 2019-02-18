TMZ: Draymond Green Dropped $300K on Engagement Ring to Girlfriend Hazel Renee

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 12, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hit his biggest shot of the season last month when he proposed to girlfriend Hazel Renee. And the three-time All-Star went all-out to make the moment memorable.

According to TMZ Sports, Renee's engagement ring cost $300,000.

TMZ Sports spoke to Jason Arasheben, who commissioned the ring.

"Draymond was very involved in the design process," Arasheben said. "I took multiple trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to choose the setting. He was very particular about the quality of the center stone. He wanted only the best for Hazel."

Renee shared a series of videos on Instagram that detailed the moments leading up to and after Green popped the question. He and Renee traveled via helicopter to a yacht, where their friends and family were waiting.

Of course, $300,000 is a relative drop in the bucket for Green, who will earn $17.5 million from the Warriors this season.

