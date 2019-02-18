TMZ: Draymond Green Dropped $300K on Engagement Ring to Girlfriend Hazel Renee

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hit his biggest shot of the season last month when he proposed to girlfriend Hazel Renee. And the three-time All-Star went all-out to make the moment memorable.

According to TMZ Sports, Renee's engagement ring cost $300,000.

TMZ Sports spoke to Jason Arasheben, who commissioned the ring.

"Draymond was very involved in the design process," Arasheben said. "I took multiple trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to choose the setting. He was very particular about the quality of the center stone. He wanted only the best for Hazel."

Renee shared a series of videos on Instagram that detailed the moments leading up to and after Green popped the question. He and Renee traveled via helicopter to a yacht, where their friends and family were waiting.

Of course, $300,000 is a relative drop in the bucket for Green, who will earn $17.5 million from the Warriors this season.