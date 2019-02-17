Video: Philip Nelson Chucks the Ball over His Head for Amazing Completion in AAF

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Philip Nelson #9 of the San Diego Fleet runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Atlanta Legends during the Alliance of American Football game at SDCCU Stadium on February 17, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/AAF/Getty Images)
Denis Poroy/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is doing its best to emulate the NFL, and it seems Philip Nelson is trying to follow Patrick Mahomes with his no-look passes. Of course, this one wasn't quite as smooth.

The San Diego Fleet quarterback found an unorthodox way to complete a pass during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Legends, chucking the ball over his hand while under pressure:

He somehow found a receiver to turn a possible sack into a completion.

While AAF coaches might get an opportunity to be more creative than their NFL counterparts, you can be sure head coach Mike Martz wasn't a fan of that one.

Still, it looks the same in the box score for Nelson.

