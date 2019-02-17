Quinnipiac's Cameron Young Drops 55 in Triple-OT Win; Most in D-1 Since 2008

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young set the mark for the most points scored by a Division I men's basketball player in one game this decade when he dropped 55 at Siena in a 107-100 victory on Sunday, per ESPN.com.

Young went 15-of-24 from the field, 9-of-13 from three-point range and 16-of-20 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 boards to help Quinnipiac tie Canisius atop the MAAC standings.

The graduate transfer scored 36 of his 55 points in regulation, including 21 in the first half. Entering Sunday, Young led the Bobcats with 21.4 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting.

Siena freshman guard Jalen Pickett had 46 points and dished 13 assists.

The last time any D-I men's player crossed 55 points in a game was when North Dakota State guard Ben Woodside did so against Stephen F. Austin in 2008 with 60.

Per STATS, former Arizona State guard Eddie House holds the record for most points by a D-I men's player this century with 61, set against Cal in January 2000.