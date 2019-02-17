Denny Hamlin Holds off Kyle Busch to Win 2019 Daytona 500 After 22-Car Wreck

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin won a chaotic Daytona 500 that featured a 22-car wreck amid other crashes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500 in 2016, held off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch for the victory.

Here's a look at the top-10 standings, highlights and reaction from The Great American Race.

Standings (Top 10)

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Erik Jones

4. Joey Logano

5. Michael McDowell

6. Ty Dillon

7. Kyle Larson

8. Ryan Preece

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Ross Chastain

Full standings can be found on NASCAR.com.

