Denny Hamlin Holds off Kyle Busch to Win 2019 Daytona 500 After 22-Car Wreck

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 18, 2019

Denny Hamlin (11) makes his way through Turn 4 during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin won a chaotic Daytona 500 that featured a 22-car wreck amid other crashes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday. 

No injuries were reported.

Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500 in 2016, held off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch for the victory. 

Here's a look at the top-10 standings, highlights and reaction from The Great American Race.

          

Standings (Top 10)

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Erik Jones

4. Joey Logano

5. Michael McDowell

6. Ty Dillon

7. Kyle Larson

8. Ryan Preece

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Ross Chastain

Full standings can be found on NASCAR.com.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

