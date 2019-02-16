Antonio Brown Calls out Ben Roethlisberger, Says He Has an 'Owner Mentality'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown addressed some of the key differences he has with Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday.

Asked by a Twitter user about his conflict with Roethlisberger leading up to Week 17, Brown responded there was a lack of "mutual respect" because the Steelers quarterback has an "owner mentality":

Brown also responded to a question that he's trying to get dealt to a new team in an attempt to receive a new contract:

The Steelers benched Brown for their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin originally announced his star wideout was absent from practice leading up to the game because of discomfort in his knee.

Per Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown "was disgusted and threw a football" at Roethlisberger following a disagreement during a walkthrough practice four days before the game.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported he was informed Brown was "totally in the wrong" for that situation and "went AWOL essentially for the 3rd time this season dating back to training camp."



Bouchette reported Saturday that the Steelers were intending to explore trades involving Brown even before he reportedly asked for a trade on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown is a playmaker who can help a lot of teams on the field and led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions last season. The 30-year-old will become very expensive in 2019 with a $22.165 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

Teams interested in acquiring Brown will have to weigh the upside with the potential headaches he brings between games.