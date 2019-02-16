Antonio Brown Calls out Ben Roethlisberger, Says He Has an 'Owner Mentality'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Antonio Brown #84 and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown addressed some of the key differences he has with Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday. 

Asked by a Twitter user about his conflict with Roethlisberger leading up to Week 17, Brown responded there was a lack of "mutual respect" because the Steelers quarterback has an "owner mentality":

Brown also responded to a question that he's trying to get dealt to a new team in an attempt to receive a new contract:

The Steelers benched Brown for their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin originally announced his star wideout was absent from practice leading up to the game because of discomfort in his knee.

Per Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown "was disgusted and threw a football" at Roethlisberger following a disagreement during a walkthrough practice four days before the game.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported he was informed Brown was "totally in the wrong" for that situation and "went AWOL essentially for the 3rd time this season dating back to training camp."

Bouchette reported Saturday that the Steelers were intending to explore trades involving Brown even before he reportedly asked for a trade on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Brown is a playmaker who can help a lot of teams on the field and led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions last season. The 30-year-old will become very expensive in 2019 with a $22.165 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

Teams interested in acquiring Brown will have to weigh the upside with the potential headaches he brings between games. 

Related

    Every NFL Team's Top Trade Piece 🎣

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every NFL Team's Top Trade Piece 🎣

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'I Kneel With' Kap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron: 'I Kneel With' Kap

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steelers Already Planned to Trade AB

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Report: Steelers Already Planned to Trade AB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Ways the Steelers Can Adjust to Life After AB

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    3 Ways the Steelers Can Adjust to Life After AB

    Curt Popejoy
    via Steelers Wire