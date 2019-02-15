Matt Kuchar Apologizes to Caddy David Ortiz, Agrees to Pay $50,000 He Requested

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured Columnist

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Caddy David Ortiz will receive the $50,000 payment he felt Matt Kuchar owed him after the golfer's controversial comments earlier this week. 

Kuchar issued a statement Friday announcing he would pay Ortiz the "full total he requested" after the latter caddied for the 40-year old during his win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November:

"Listen, I was stubborn, hard-headed," Kuchar told reporters Saturday. "In my mind, I had it as 'a deal is a deal.' But after I won the tournament, a deal wasn't a deal. Not a good deal. ...

"Any transaction, all parties should come out feeling like they've won, and certainly in David's case he did not feel like he won in that situation. I need to make it right. It's as simple as that."

Ortiz told Michael Bamberger of Golf.com he only received a bonus payment of $5,000, despite saying he was told before the tournament he would get "an unspecified percentage of [Kuchar's] winnings."

Speaking to Will Gray of Golf Channel on Wednesday, Kuchar originally defended himself:

"It's done. Listen, I feel like I was fair and good. You can't make everybody happy. You're not going to buy people's ability to be OK with you, and this seems to be a social media issue more than anything. I think it shouldn't be, knowing that there was a complete, agreed-upon deal that not only did I meet but exceeded.

"So I certainly don't lose sleep over this. This is something that I'm quite happy with, and I was really happy for him to have a great week and make a good sum of money. Making $5,000 is a great week." 

Kuchar received $1.296 million for winning the tournament. Per Ralph Ellis of CNN.com, Ortiz also told Golf.com that he was offered an extra $15,000 by Kuchar's camp, and turned it down, because he felt it wasn't a fair valuation of his services. 

Ortiz filled in for Kuchar's regular caddie, John Wood, who couldn't make the trip to Mexico for the event due to a prior commitment.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Genesis Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Genesis Open

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    Thomas Tied for Lead, Round 2 Suspended for Darkness

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Thomas Tied for Lead, Round 2 Suspended for Darkness

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Woods on Cut Line at Genesis Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Woods on Cut Line at Genesis Open

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Shoots 70, Sits T-53 at Riviera

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Shoots 70, Sits T-53 at Riviera

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel