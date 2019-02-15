Danny Ainge: Idea of Celtics Being Better Without Kyrie Irving Makes No Sense

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said "it's completely illogical" to think that the team is better off without point guard Kyrie Irving, who has missed the team's last two games with a knee sprain.

"It's completely illogical. It makes no sense," Ainge said Friday on the Toucher & Rich Show (h/t John Karalis of masslive.com).

"If you just look at the data over the past two years our team has been so much better. It wasn't but a month ago that we were trying to figure out ‘how in the world are we going to score without Kyrie on the court' [...]

"Kyrie is by far our most efficient offensive player, without question. And our team, when Kyrie is on the court over the past two years, is by far more efficient with Kyrie playing than when he's not. So no, I think it's ridiculous to think."

Ainge, who played with one of the best basketball players of all time in Larry Bird, also noted he "knew that to win the big thing and to win it all, you can't be without those great players and that's how I feel about Kyrie."

The Celtics are 9-2 this season without Irving, who is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds. They went 25-16 last year (including playoffs) sans the six-time All-Star, who underwent two knee procedures and missed the entire postseason.

While those records are impressive, it's hard to argue the team is better without Irving outside pointing to the team's record. If anything, that could be misleading, as the team could have conceivably done even better in those games with Irving on the floor.

Irving is the team's most efficient offensive player thanks to a 25.2 player efficiency rating. He also leads all Boston starters with a 60.3 percent true shooting rate, per Basketball Reference.

Max Carlin of Celtics Blog also provided more statistics explaining why the team is not better when Irving is out: "Boston's offense is 8.9 points per 100 possessions better with Irving on-court than off, ranking in the 93rd percentile among all players. In Offensive Real Plus-Minus, Irving sits tied for sixth among all players this season. He finds himself sixth in Player Impact Plus-Minus as well."

Carlin also wrote about how much better Boston is in late-game situations with Irving on the floor. Per Carlin, "Irving's per-36 averages are 45.6 points, 9.4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 65.6 percent true shooting" when the deficit is within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining.

If you don't believe the stats, then consider Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's Friday remarks.

When asked what he's learned from Irving, Tatum said the following to boston.com and other outlets: "Just watching how he conducts himself, how he comes into work every day and continues to be one of the best players in the league for a reason. It's not by accident. He works at it. He's super committed."

He also told Taylor Snow of celtics.com that he'd take Irving first overall if he was an All-Star captain.

Irving is "day-to-day" with the knee sprain and can return as soon as Boston's Thursday matchup at the Milwaukee Bucks.