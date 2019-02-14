Juventus Rule Out Paulo Dybala Exit Amid Manchester United, Real Madrid Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus' sporting director has said Paulo Dybala will be staying with the Italian champions after the forward was reportedly linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), Fabio Paratici revealed he intends on retaining the Argentina international, hinting only Lionel Messi or Neymar could replace his ability in Turin:

"Those who leave are those who want to. I repeat, our squad is difficult to improve. Who do you get that is better than Dybala? It's difficult to sign Messi. Even with Neymar I'd have doubts. Dybala is someone who is always there, until the end."

Per Fay, the Red Devils and Los Blancos are reportedly interested in adding Dybala to their squads this summer, with both teams ready to add a top-class attacker to their lineups.

Dybala has said he is attracted to the prospect of playing alongside former team-mate Paul Pogba once again, as he told French football show Telefoot (h/t Fay):

"I'd always like to play with someone of his level. Everyone would like to have a player with the qualities of Pogba in their team, but whatever decision he makes, I will always wish him the best. As for myself, I have changed my style of play recently and learned so much by working with great champions."

Dybala been a valued member of the Juve first team this term, but his potency has decreased since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The diminutive talent scored 23 goals in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League last season, but he has so far only netted seven during the current campaign.

United and Real both need to make a serious investment in the summer. The Red Devils have fallen behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and Los Blancos have trailed Barcelona all season in Spain.

Dybala's role has been slightly squeezed by Ronaldo, but with the Old Lady holding an 11-point advantage at the top of Serie A, no alarm bells will be ringing with Juve's senior management.

The forward would immediately become a target for top sides in Europe if he came on to the market, but at 25, Dybala could stay an important part of his club's starting XI for years to come.