Matthew McConaughey Crashes Texas' Huddle vs. Kansas State

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2019

Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Being Matthew McConaughey comes with a lot of perks, including a seat on the bench during Texas basketball games. 

The Oscar-winning actor was seen in the Longhorns' huddle during Tuesday's game against Kansas State:

It's not unusual to see McConaughey during sporting events at the University of Texas. He's almost as famous for being a Longhorns fan as he is for starring in blockbuster films. 

The school went so far as to name McConaughey the Minister of Culture for its basketball and entertainment arena set to open in 2021. 

Unfortunately, McConaughey's presence in the huddle was not enough to help Texas against Kansas State. The Longhorns lost 71-64, their fourth defeat in the past seven games. 

