NBA Rules Bradley Beal Did Not Travel After Viral Video from Game vs. Pistons

NBA Rules Bradley Beal Did Not Travel After Viral Video from Game vs. PistonsFebruary 12, 2019
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal appeared to travel when he took four steps and lost control of the ball during a drive in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, but the NBA Referees Twitter account clarified he did not.
You be the judge:
Despite what your eyes and the broadcaster said, NBA Referees wrote of the play: "The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal."
Fortunately for Detroit, the non-travel call didn't stop it from earning a critical 121-112 victory at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are three games ahead of the Wizards in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed.
Beal finished with 32 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four extra steps in the contest.
Wizards' New-look Rotation Faces Ultimate Test in Raptors