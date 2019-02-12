NBA Rules Bradley Beal Did Not Travel After Viral Video from Game vs. Pistons

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal appeared to travel when he took four steps and lost control of the ball during a drive in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, but the NBA Referees Twitter account clarified he did not.

You be the judge:

Despite what your eyes and the broadcaster said, NBA Referees wrote of the play: "The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal."

Fortunately for Detroit, the non-travel call didn't stop it from earning a critical 121-112 victory at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are three games ahead of the Wizards in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed.

Beal finished with 32 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four extra steps in the contest.