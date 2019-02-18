2019 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray Are a Perfect Match

0 of 32

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The NFL's lying season is in full swing. Public misdirection and private discussions help set the table for April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

No reason exists to believe anything an organization or one of its representatives says between now and the event. Every move and public statement stems from a franchise working an angle.

This is what makes parsing team interest in prospects so enjoyable. Competitive advantages are gained and lost on a daily basis regarding talent evaluation and acquisition. Squads are jockeying to place themselves in position to sign, trade for or draft certain individuals.

The process began during the offseason's all-star games and will ratchet up at the Feb. 26-March 4 combine in Indianapolis.

The game is afoot.