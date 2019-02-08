Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He Could Get $1 Billion Paycheck to Fight for UFC

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles as Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa speaks after their official weigh-in ceremony during a news conference in Saitama, north of Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Mayweather is scheduled to fight in a three-round exhibition match in Japan on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is always looking out for his bank account, so it's surprising he hasn't fought in the UFC based on what the undefeated boxing superstar believes he would get paid for an MMA matchup. 

Appearing on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show, Mayweather said UFC would give him a deal worth at least $1 billion to fight for them. 

"I can go get a deal right now from the UFC," he said. "Probably three-fight, four-fight, billion-dollar deal if that's what I wanted."

Mayweather has been linked to UFC on multiple occasions since defeating Conor McGregor in a boxing match in August 2017. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ Sports in December that Mayweather was "begging" to fight the UFC lightweight champion. 

While Mayweather continues to tease the mixed martial arts world, he will bask in the glow of the $275 million he made last year.    

