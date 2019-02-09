Deals That Should Have Happened at NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Atlanta Hawks Get: Lance Stephenson, 2019 first-round pick (top-25 protected, conveys as a 2020 second-rounder if it doesn't convey in first year)

Los Angeles Lakers Get: Dewayne Dedmon

Maybe the Atlanta Hawks are convinced they can overcome an eight-game deficit and sneak into the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed. They do have a 9-13 record since Christmas.

Then again, they only have a minus-4.5 net rating over that same stretch, which tops just the Chicago Bulls (minus-9.7), New York Knicks (minus-12.1) and Cleveland Cavaliers (minus-14.3) in their half of the NBA. Trying to make a playoff push definitely isn't the plan, as general manager Travis Schlenk basically revealed to the media—without saying as much—after the deadline:

"I would say that, going into this trade deadline, our objectives were the same as they were day one when I got here. We were going to look to accumulate assets if we could. We were going to look to maintain our financial flexibility into the future. But we listened to a whole bunch of different offers. In the end, we never really found anything that met those two major objectives to us."

But getting something is still better than nothing.

Dewayne Dedmon should've drawn some interest if the price tag was dropped to a minimal amount, and the Hawks shouldn't have turned down anything for him. He's a bit too talented to aid the tanking process, would fit in nicely with a competitive roster given his three-point abilities at the 5 and is working on an expiring deal. Unless he's bought out in the coming weeks, he'll likely leave Atlanta via free agency this summer, at which point the team will recoup exactly zero value.

Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers were less likely to give the Hawks even Lance Stephenson and a first-rounder that will likely never convey as a top-30 selection after moving for Mike Muscala at the deadline. But they should've still been interested in procuring all the spacing they possibly could. Wasting a year of LeBron James is not an option, even if the team struck out on all its bigger targets.

Consider this a classic no-lose scenario for two teams with different motivations.