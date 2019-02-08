Julian Edelman Has Beard Shaved After Super Bowl Win on 'Ellen'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is a man of his word.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII, Edelman promised NFL Network's Deion Sanders he would shave his beard if the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. Well, a 13-3 victory and a Super Bowl MVP award later, Edelman made good on his promise on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

While New England fans may be sad to see the beard go, it was done for a good cause. Both Edelman and DeGeneres (courtesy of Shutterfly) are donating $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

Edelman was not the only Patriot to be groomed after the Super Bowl. Quarterback Tom Brady got cleaned up Thursday for charity as well, although his playoff beard was not quite as full as Edelman's.