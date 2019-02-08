These NBA Teams Blew It at the Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Charlotte Hornets

Marc Gasol talks between the Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies fell apart over "some last-minute haggling," according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. There's something admirable about missing out in that way.

Lightening the protections on what was, per Lowe, a lottery pick just to acquire a 34-year-old big would've been potentially disastrous. Kemba Walker needs help, but mortgaging so much of the future for a chance to get bounced in the first round is never the right play.

At the same time, Kemba needs help. The Hornets offense is getting sentenced to death whenever he's off the floor since the last time they were over .500. Walker attempts more contested threes per game than anyone other than James Harden, and his usage rate in the clutch is the third highest among 300-plus players with at least five crunch-time appearances.

Charlotte doesn't get brownie points for restraint in Gasol negotiations. Nor does it get a pass for having a dearth of assets. If the Hornets want to re-sign Walker, they need to build something around him. But they couldn't even find a taker for Frank Kaminsky, who they're now expected to buy out, per Sporting News' Sean Deveney.

Failing to make the slightest upgrade to their rotation or asset pool is indefensible. When the highest form of praise the Hornets can get is that they didn't worsen their fringe-playoff situation or long-haul outlook, then something's wrong.

Minnesota Timberwolves

"The Timberwolves didn't buy at the deadline and they didn't sell," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski wrote. "Then they dropped another ugly one at Orlando. They just seem to be wandering in the wilderness right now."

You will not find a better summation of the Wolves' deadline. They're close enough to the West's playoff bracket to try spinning their state of doing nothing, but they're aimless enough for us to know their postseason chase is futile.

Push comes to shove, they should have sold. Except, of course, they don't have much worth buying. Taj Gibson's expiring contract is too large to move without taking back bad salary. Derrick Rose's expiring deal is too small to get something that matters. Jeff Teague's $19 million player option is a roadblock. Markelle Fultz going to Orlando and Tyler Johnson ending up in Phoenix nuked Tyus Jones' appeal.

Andrew Wiggins generated some interest, according to Lowe, but the Wolves weren't game for giving him away. Because, obviously, if you have the chance to keep an inefficient scorer owed $122.2 million over the next four years, you pounce on it.

The he's-still-23 romantics are running out of road. Minnesota is facing a reset this summer with a core both light on cap flexibility and desirable assets. Passing on the opportunity to move Wiggins isn't a no-brainer. Maybe the Wolves weren't getting big-time cap relief, but they would've needed to saddle themselves with two or three really bad contracts to lose the deal.



That doesn't make keeping him the wrong decision. (It probably is.) The Timberwolves just needed to do something, anything, that tilted them in a discernible direction. They chose to stay lost in the wilderness.