Biggest Winners and Losers from 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

Three of the four presumptive Eastern Conference contenders added significant players for their respective postseason runs. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet and four picks. On Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors countered. Milwaukee acquired forward Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson and two second-rounders, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe; Toronto landed Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick, as Wojnarowski first reported.

Mirotic is another shooter to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He should be a terrific fit in Mike Budenholzer's system and make Milwaukee even more formidable come playoff time. The Bucks traded Johnson a day after acquiring him from Detroit for Thon Maker, who had been unhappy with his role in Milwaukee and was not a part of their future plans. Effectively, they turned Maker along with Smith's dead salary into Mirotic, who had a big playoff showing for New Orleans last season and should be poised to do the same as the Bucks compete for a spot in the Finals.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri is going all-in on this season ahead of Kawhi Leonard's impending free agency. He didn't exactly give up nothing for Gasol—Wright is a nice young guard with some upside who will be worth a look in Memphis. But this is exactly the kind of win-now move Toronto should be making. At 34, Gasol isn't the player he was in 2013, when he won Defensive Player of the Year, but he makes the Raptors better and gives them another proven playmaker in the frontcourt. That they didn't have to sacrifice any of their top young prospects (Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby) to land him makes it even better.

Sixers GM Elton Brand is likewise pushing in all his chips for a run this year. A closing lineup of Harris, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and JJ Redick looks to be among the most dangerous in the league. A few other minor moves also give Philadelphia added depth, which was one of its chief concerns. Brand traded 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz for guard Jonathon Simmons, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, and added Marjanovic, Scott and former Rockets wing James Ennis III (per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium) in other deals. In addition to getting better at the top of the roster, Philadelphia now has more capable bodies on the bench.